Susie Jane Penley
March 4, 1942 - August 26, 2019
PLYMOUTH -Susie J. Watts (Penley), 77, passed away from health complications on Monday, Aug. 27.
Born in Morehead, Ky. on March 4, 1942, Sue was the daughter of Cletis and Alta (Quisinberry) Morris.
Coming from Winchester, Ky., Sue made Plymouth her home in 1978, and where she would raise her two children, Dorothy "Dottie" and Timothy.
She worked for Hehr International for 12 years before her retirement. Being a hard working lady who never liked to sit still, she began cleaning for Tracy Peters Cleaning Service for the last five years with Dottie.
Sue had a huge, generous heart. She loved to joke, have fun and was always smiling. Family was her #1 love and took joy in feeding everyone in her house: breakfast, lunch or dinner, you never left hungry. She also enjoyed getting her nails done and having girl's days with Dottie, whom she lived with for the past few months. Sue could always be found with a peppermint in her pocket.
Sue will be greatly missed by her children, Dottie A. Collins and Tim W. Collins, both of Plymouth; her grandchildren: Daniel Collins, Derrick (Erika Fuchas) Collins, DaCoda Churchhill and Summer Collins: great-grandson, Elliott; and siblings: Cora Kruzick of Plymouth, Nola Conley of Plymouth and Frank (Jackie) Morris of Winchester, Ky.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings: Junior Shelton, Grover Morris, Chris Walker, Betty Bailey, Patty Morris and Sam Morris.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 4, at Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, 1100 N. Michigan Street, Plymouth. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m.
Family burial will take place in the New Oak Hill Cemetery, Plymouth, at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to the family through the website:
www.johnson-danielson.com
Published in The Pilot News on Aug. 31, 2019