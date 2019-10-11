|
|
Susie Weiger
April 11, 1946 - October 9, 2019
Susie Weiger age 73, a resident of Miller's Merry Manor Nursing of Culver, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 9.
Susie was born the daughter of Raymond E. and Irma (Woolley) Weiger April 11, 1946, at Plymouth, where she had been a lifelong resident.
Those left with memories of Susie are her sister Shirley (Larry) Barnett of Rochester and her brother Cliff and Leah Weiger of Culver. Susie was blessed with numerous nieces and nephews. Preceding in death were her parents, a sister Mary Hummel and brother-in-law Floyd Hummel.
A graveside server will be held at 3 p.m. in the Culver Masonic Cemetery, Culver.
Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home is privileged to be entrusted in arranging the services.
Published in The Pilot News on Oct. 12, 2019