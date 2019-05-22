Home

POWERED BY

Services
Earl-Grossman Funeral Home
208 N. Michigan Street
Argos, IN 46501
(574) 892-5113
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Church of Jesus Christ
15676 Michigan Rd
Argos, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Church of Jesus Christ
15676 Michigan Rd
Argos, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Terrance Doody
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terrance Mercier Doody


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Terrance Mercier Doody Obituary
Terrance Mercier Doody
September 19, 1939 - May 21, 2019

PLYMOUTH - Terrance Mercier Doody, 79 of Rose Road, Plymouth, died on May 21, at 8:08 a.m. at his residence where he had been in declining health.
On Sept. 19, 1939 in Chicago, he was born to James Patrick Doody and Beatrice Mary (Mercier) Doody. Terrance has lived in Marshall County the past 53 years.
On Oct. 27, 1961 in Argos, he married Mallie Dolores (Vires) Doody.
He worked general construction and millwright work. He was a welder at Hensley Fabrication, Tippecanoe. Terrance retired in 2002.
Terrance is survived by his wife Mallie Dolores Doody of Plymouth; daughters, Jeanetta Stubbs and husband Rodney of Clyde, Texas; Jacqueline Williams and husband Scott of Rochester; and Mallie Moyer and Husband Jamie of St. Louis, Mo.; sons, Terrance A. Doody and wife Becky of Plymouth; Shawn Doody and wife Kathy of Rochester; James Doody of Plymouth; Arthur Doody and wife Tan of Culver; and Patrick Doody of Texas; 26 grandchildren; eight great grandchildren with one to arrive very soon; sisters Irene Lisak of Plymouth; Patricia Kolar of Argos; Beatrice Mary Beran of California; Jean Henney of Plymouth; Georgia Ford of Rochester; Martha Rosario and husband Angelo of Puerto Rico; brothers, Arthur Frances Doody and wife Grace of Woodridge, Ill.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and brothers James Doody; Daniel Doody; and Patrick Doody; and sister, Kathleen May (Doody) Vires.  
Friends may visit with the family on Friday, May 24, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ, 15676 Michigan Rd., Argos.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, May 24, at 1 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ, 15676 Michigan Rd., Argos, with Rev. Lloyd Howard of the Church of Jesus Christ, Argos.
Burial will follow at the Maple Grove Cemetery, Argos.
Memorial Contributions may be made to:  Church of Jesus Christ; 15676 Michigan Road, Argos.
Arrangements have been entrusted with the Earl-Grossman Funeral Home, Argos.
Published in The Pilot News on May 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Earl-Grossman Funeral Home
Download Now