Terry J. McGill
August 28, 2020
Terry J. McGill, age 76, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Friday, Aug. 28, after an extended illness.
He was born in Knox, moved to Georgia residing in Mableton, Roswell, and then Cumming in 1987. Terry served in the United States Army during the Vietnam Conflict. Afterward he became a Master Brick Mason assisting with many structures and buildings between Wisconsin and Georgia, including the old Braves stadium. Around 1976, Terry began teaching masonry skills at night to students at DeKalb OEC-North. As a multi-talented man, he next taught Automotive Service Technology including Small Gas Engines. Terry enjoyed teaching, his positive influence impacted so many students. His students used this knowledge as a stepping stone to their careers, often reaching out to appreciate Terry years later.
Terry cared about his appearance - whether he layed bricks or worked on car or small gas engines -he did so dressed in a freshly starched dress shirt, dress slacks, leather dress shoes, and a tie (the school teacher dress code). Terry DID NOT get dirt or grease on his clothing.
He retired from his tenure at OEC-North/ DeKalb High School of Technology-North in June 2000. Terry formed many lasting friendships with faculty and students. He went on many faculty fishing trips and cruises (25 to be exact).
Terry always stopped to help a stranded motorist or friend in need. Terry enjoyed riding motorcycles and working on cars alongside his son, Mike.
A proud husband, father, grandpa and avid pinball player, he enjoyed hanging out with his friends and family, or simply playtime with his grandchildren. Easy to share a happy smile and some quick wit to brighten the day. Fun would be involved.
Terry was preceded in death by his parents: Monroe and Mary Rose McGill, daughters: Patricia McGill and Michele McGill, brothers: Ron and Bobby McGill.
Terry is survived by his loving wife, Charlene McGill, Son: Michael (Katy) McGill, Step-sons: Scott (Meg) Green and David (Angela) Green, Grandchildren: Caden Joyner, Gavin Joyner, Price Green, Jase Green, and Taylor Green, Sister: Margo McGill Conn, Brother: Tom (Mary) McGill, Brothers-in-law: Bill(Melody) Dunn, Roger (Ruth) Dunn, Sisters-in-law: Karen McGill, Barbara Dunn Roland, many nieces, nephews, and numerous family, friends, and students.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Forsyth Co Humane Society, Seasons Hospice and Palliative Care, or the Forsyth County Senior Center.
A Celebration of Life will be held in the chapel at Ingram Funeral Home on Wednesday, Sept. 2, at 4 p.m. Visitation will be from 3 – 4 p.m.
Services will be streamed online for those who are unable to attend but still want to be there.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave, Cumming, Ga. 30040 is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.