Terry L. Anders
1948 - 2020
Terry L. Anders
May 17, 1948 - July 1, 2020

Terry L. Anders, 72 of Plymouth, passed away on July 1, at 5:10 a.m. at his home.
Terry was born the son of Norman and Lydian (James) Anders on May 17, 1948 in Logansport, and was a resident of the area most of his life.
On Aug. 6, 1983, he married the love of his life, Sidney Haines; she preceded him in death on Dec. 29, 2019.
Terry proudly served his country as a Marine from 1966-1968. He worked paving roads for 10 years. He also worked for TNS Roofing, retiring after several years. Terry also did DJ work for Terry's Tunes. During his free time, he enjoyed listening to music, selling on eBay, trains and fishing.
Those survivors who will miss him are his daughter Stephanie Frushour from Rochester, and mother-in-law Doris Haines of Plymouth. Five grandchildren also survive: Jonathan, Jazmine, Jamie, Justin and Isabella. His sisters, Jan Weaver from Fort Wayne and Sandie (Jim) Anderson of Fort Wayne. Terry is preceded in death by his parents, wife and sister.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 9, from 1 – 3 p.m. A funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. Both will be held at Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home, 300 West Madison Street, Plymouth. Military honors will follow the funeral service.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 601 West Edison, Mishawaka, Ind. 46545, or to the donor's choice.
Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home is privileged to be entrusted with the care of Terry's family in making arrangements.
Friends who wish to send condolences or share memories may do so by visiting www.deatonclemensvangilderfh.com

Published in The Pilot News from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home
300 West Madison Street
Plymouth, IN 46563
(574) 936-2534
