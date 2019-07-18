Thomas A. Green

September 15, 1956 - July 16, 2019



PLYMOUTH - Thomas A. Green age 62 of rural Plymouth passed away Tuesday, July 16 at his home.

Tom was born the son of William F. Green and Jean L. (Schumann) Green at Plymouth, Sept. 16, 1956. He has been a life long resident and owned and operated Patch-N-Paint auto body repair. In his spare time he enjoyed cutting firewood, fishing and most of his passion with body work.

Tom married Debra Thompson Treesh on Jan. 31, 1995 at Plymouth. She survives along with his daughters: Myranda Green and Misti Green; three grandchildren; sisters Connie Green and Janice Wagoner, brother Arthur Wagoner all of Plymouth and his mother Jean of Plymouth. He was further blessed with two step-children: Amanda Zahm and Brandon Treesh along with four step-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father (Dec. 1, 2002) and his Mother-in-law Janet Thompson (2016).

No services are planned at this time but, will be announced at a later date.

Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Green family.

Condolences may be left at deatonclemensvangilderfuneralhome.com Published in The Pilot News on July 19, 2019