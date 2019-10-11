|
|
Thomas Dean Wagoner
March 19, 1946 - October 10, 2019
Thomas Dean Wagoner, of Bourbon, passed away too soon at the young age of 73 on Oct. 10, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center Plymouth.
Tom was born the son of Roland and Bertha (Winger) Wagoner March 19, 1946, at Plymouth. He has been a lifelong Bourbon resident and a Triton School Corporation graduate of 1964. His father and he were partners in the local International Harvester dealership, Bourbon Farm and Home. Later on he worked for Rader farm equipment of Bremen. Tom had a passion for Harley Davidsons and enjoyed taking motorcycle trips with Diana, his wife of 39 years. He also loved to travel out west on prairie dog hunting excursions. He shared his christian faith at Bourbon Bible Church, where he was a member.
One of Tom's proud moments was serving his country in the United States Army Corps of Engineers during the Vietnam War. But his greatest accomplishment was being present in the lives of his family. He was loved and will be remembered for the difference he made in our hearts.
Those who will greatly miss Tom are his wife, Diana and their children: Tom and Barbara Wagoner of Etna Green, Angi and Fred Hathaway of North Manchester, Tim Berger of Bourbon, and Tracy and Bill Melville of Warsaw; their grandchildren: Robyn and Kaycee Wagoner; Tyler, Hannah, Matthew, Holly and Kylie Hathaway; Robby Emkow and Megan Berger; and Sam and Jack Melville; and seven great-grandchildren. Also surviving are his sisters: Patty Bauer of Plymouth, Bobbi Brunk of Plymouth, Margi Heckley of Indianapolis, and Jo Wagoner of Plymouth. Those who have preceded in death are his parents, grandson Jacob Berger, and brother Bill Wagoner.
Family and friends may call from 4-8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 14 at Bourbon Bible Church, 2002 12th Rd, Bourbon. A service to celebrate Tom's life will be held Tuesday at 10:30 in the church with Pastor Larry Goss officiating. Burial will take place in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Bourbon.
The Deaton-Clemens Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements for the family.
Friends are invited to sign the online guestbook and share memories of with the family at www.deatonclemensfuneralhome.com
Published in The Pilot News on Oct. 12, 2019