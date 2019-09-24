|
Thomas J. Hayes
May 25, 1952 - September 24, 2019
WARSAW - Thomas J. Hayes, 67 of Warsaw, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 24 at Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home of Fort Wayne after a hard fought battle with various illnesses.
Tom was born the son of Thomas J. Hayes, Sr. and Maxine Hanes Hayes on May 25, 1952 in Bremen. He was a lifelong resident of Bourbon until a recent move to Warsaw to be close to family. He was a 1970 graduate of Triton High School and attended Ball State University. His working years were spent as a Journeyman Maintenance Mechanic at various foundries including Bremen Castings, Warsaw Foundry and Dalton Foundry. He was very well respected by coworkers for his work ethic and knowledge as a mechanic.
In his spare time he enjoyed woodworking, bowling, fishing, camping, and playing cards with family. He spent many hours crafting with his wife who brought home various ideas for Tom to recreate. But most of all he enjoyed the time he could spend with his wife, kids and grand kids and especially loved cheering on his grandchildren at their sporting events. Tom was a man of few words but spoke volumes in his silence.
On Aug. 27, 1977 he married the love of his life, Rebecca (Becky) Sauer who survives and shared 42 wonderful years together. He is a proud father of their daughters: Candy Perkins of Bremen, Amanda Gould of Winona Lake and Alissa Hayes of Indianapolis and son Tad Hayes of Warsaw and an adoring grandfather to his grandchildren:Jenna, Kylie, Jaxson, Carson, Conner, Gavin and Anna as well as his "favorite grand dog" Wrigley. Additional family include his sisters: Rita (Thomas) Madden of Indianapolis, Debra Snooks of Syracuse, brother James Hayes of Indianapolis; aunts and uncles: Helen Neidig and Julia Umbaugh both of Plymouth, Barbara Rogers of Elkhart and Ralph (Bud) Hanes of New York, along with his mother-in-law and father-in-law Eldon and Mary Sauer of Plymouth. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Tom's legacy is one of service, hard work, and family.
To honor Tom, the family welcomes you to a visitation on Friday, Sept. 27 from 3-5 and 6-8 p.m. in the Country Church at 2951 9B Road Bourbon. Funeral services will be conducted Saturday in the church at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor David Gould officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Bourbon.
Memorial contributions may be made in Tom's honor to The - 1200 Hosford St. Suite 101, Hudson, Wisc. 54016.
Deaton-Clemens Funeral Home is privileged to be entrusted in caring for the Hayes family. Condolences may be left at deatonclemensfh.com.
Published in The Pilot News on Sept. 25, 2019