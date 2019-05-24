Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Meister
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Owen Meister

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Thomas Owen Meister Obituary
Thomas Owen Meister

Thomas Owen Meister, 80, of Scottsdale, Ariz. passed away May 8.  
Tom was born in 1938 in Gary, and is survived by his daughter Vickie Craig (Christopher), granddaughters Christine, Kelly and Katie and son Dr. Jeffrey Meister (Kim), and grandson Noah, his sisters Joann Hasse and Barb Glinstra and brother Jim Meister.  
Tom earned a degree in Pharmacy from Purdue University and owned several drug stores in the Plymouth area before retiring and relocating to Arizona.  
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Helen Meister of Lake Station and Bremen.   
A mass of Christian burial will be held at a future date.
Published in The Pilot News on May 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.