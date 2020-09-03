1/1
Thomas Wayne Wood Sr.
1943 - 2020
February 22, 1943 - September 1, 2020

Thomas Wayne Wood Sr., 77, of rural Culver passed away Tuesday, Sept. 1, at 
5:35 a.m. at home in the care of his family.
Wayne was born the son of A.C. (Audrey) and Geanie Young Wood at Waterloo, Ala. on Feb. 22, 1943. He has been a life long resident of the area and was a Veteran of the United States Army during the Vietnam war. He retired in 2009 from Penn Harris Madison School Corporation as a school bus driver and did carpentry work in trailer manufacturing in his earlier years. Wayne was a very talented musician playing bass guitar and singing with the Hart City Band. His favorite was country music. He also loved gardening, canning, teaching his boys the talent of hunting, but most of all agitating his kids!
On July 12, 1969 he married the love of his life Sharon Eads who survives along with his four sons: Mark Porman and Brad of South Bend, Philip Porman and spouse Shelly Siade of  Culver, Thomas, Jr. and spouse Stacie Wood of Plymouth, Wally and spouse Tonia Wood of Mishawaka; grandchildren: Crystal Porman and Jarvis, Michael Porman and Jessie, Virginia Wood, Taylor Wood, Morgan and Cody DeSmith, Neveah Mayea, Breann Mayea, Devan Nayea and Tyler Wood. He was also blessed with seven great-grandchildren: Gage, Giana, Destiny, Ryland, Emery, Micah and Hunter along with three brothers: Todd Catanzarite of Culver, Chuck (Judy) Wood of Mishawaka and Dale (Debbie) Wood of Edwardsburg, Mich..
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, son Timothy Porman sister Ann Meziere and brother Wallace Wood.
In  honoring his wishes, cremation services will be provided. Memorial contribution to help defray expenses may be made to his family. 
Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home is privileged to be entrusted with the care of the family in making arrangements.
Friends who wish to share condolences and/or memories may do so by visiting www.deatonclemensvangilderfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pilot News from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home
300 West Madison Street
Plymouth, IN 46563
(574) 936-2534
