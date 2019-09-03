|
|
Timothy A. Harty
November 14, 1970 - August 31, 2019
PLYMOUTH - Timothy A. Harty "The Grill Master", 48 of Plymouth passed away Saturday, Aug. 31 in Saint Joseph Health Systems of South Bend after a life long health condition.
Tim was born the son of Rollie Eugene Harty and Beverly Zehner Green on Nov. 14, 1970 at Plymouth. He has been a life long resident of the area and attended LaVille High School. He worked at Bomarko, Inc. in Plymouth as a waxer machine operator. Tim very much enjoyed time with family and friends. He loved his smoker and enjoyed providing his special smoked brisket, ribs and meatloaf to feed everyone. His hobbies included NASCAR, driver Jeff Gordon until he retired and then Martin Truex became his choice of driver. He also loved legos, gardening, movies (B movies) and was a fish tank enthusiast. His favorite dog, Baylee.
On March 13, 1993 Tim married the love of his life Susie Willson-Kerr who survives along with his two daughters: Shelby Harty and Mariah Harty and fiancé Trevor Wentzel all of Plymouth, his mother Beverly Green of Plymouth and his grandmother Dorothy Zehner also of Plymouth. Other family include his brother Daniel and Cara Green of Hamlet, step-sisters include: Mandy and Mark Fowler of Elkhart, Vickey and Bruce Thompson of Mishawaka, Kathy and John Lentner of Mishawaka, Shelley and Phillip Marek of Walkerton and step-brothers: Robert Joe Green of Mishawaka and Scott and Gina Green of Walkerton. Special survivor his dog "Baylee". He was preceded in death by his father and Grandfather Carl Zehner.
The family will have a memorial visitation at Deaton-Clemens VanGilder Funeral Home 300 W. Madison St. Plymouth, Friday, Sept. 6 from 1 - 4 p.m. with the funeral service immediately following with Scott Kaser officiating. After the funeral service a meal will be held in Tim's memory at Shiloh Wesleyan Church located at 10532 4th Road Plymouth.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Pets Connect, Inc. PO Box 8104 South Bend, Ind. 46660
Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Green family. Condolences may be left at deatonclemensvangilderfuneralhome.com
Published in The Pilot News on Sept. 4, 2019