Tina L. Hollan

March 15,1974 - February 19, 2019



LOGANSPORT - Tina L. Hollan 44, of Logansport, passed away at 3:17 p.m. on Feb. 19, in Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne.

Tina was born March 15, 1974 to Edward Hollan and Shirley Noble Scott in Warsaw. She has been a resident of both Marshall and Cass counties. She attended Triton High School and had previously worked at Monaco Coach, Wakarusa.

She is survived by her father Edward Hollan of Tippecanoe; her mother, Shirley Scott of Clanton, Ala.; two daughters: Tawni (Mrs. Zachary) Patterson and Briana Hollan both of Clanton, Ala. and her son Daniel Perkins of Warsaw. Also surviving are her four grandchildren: Tevy, Cabri and Pinzley Patterson along with Raelyn Perkins.

In honoring the family wishes there will be no services at this time.

A grave side service is being planned in Tippecanoe Cemetery, March 15 at 11 a.m.

Deaton-Clemens Funeral Home is privileged to be entrusted in arranging the services.

Condolences may be left at deatonclemensfh.com. Published in The Pilot News on Feb. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary