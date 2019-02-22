Home

Deaton-Clemens Funeral Home
115 South Main Street
Bourbon, IN 46504
(574) 342-5395
Tina L. Hollan

Tina L. Hollan Obituary
Tina L. Hollan
March 15,1974 - February 19, 2019

LOGANSPORT - Tina L. Hollan 44, of Logansport, passed away at 3:17 p.m. on Feb. 19, in Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne.
Tina was born March 15, 1974 to Edward Hollan and Shirley Noble Scott in Warsaw. She has been a resident of both Marshall and Cass counties. She attended Triton High School and had previously worked at Monaco Coach, Wakarusa.
She is survived by her father Edward Hollan of Tippecanoe; her mother, Shirley Scott of Clanton, Ala.; two daughters: Tawni (Mrs. Zachary) Patterson and Briana Hollan both of Clanton, Ala. and her son Daniel Perkins of Warsaw. Also surviving are her four grandchildren: Tevy, Cabri and Pinzley Patterson along with Raelyn Perkins.
In honoring the family wishes there will be no services at this time.
A grave side service is being planned in Tippecanoe Cemetery, March 15 at 11 a.m.
Deaton-Clemens Funeral Home is privileged to be entrusted in arranging the services. 
Condolences may be left at deatonclemensfh.com.
Published in The Pilot News on Feb. 23, 2019
