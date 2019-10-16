|
Tommy Lee Kuntz
September 2, 1970 - October 10, 2019
Tommy Lee Kuntz, 49, of Nappanee, formerly of Bremen, passed away at 5:01 p.m., Friday, Oct. 10, in Goshen Hospital. Tommy was born on September 2, 1970 in Plymouth, the son of Bud and Brenda (Wiley) Miller. On Jan.t 29, 2011, he married Michelle Luce.
He is survived by his wife of eight years, Michelle L. Kuntz; daughters, Haley Yoder, Adrieanna Yoder, Sarah Yoder, and son Steven Yoder. Also surviving; father Bud Kuntz and his stepdad Stevie Miller. Siblings, Rodney Kuntz, Jeremy Housley, Steve "Tigger" Miller, Angel Miller, Amanda Whitaker Long, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends too numerous to mention. He was preceded in death by his mother, Brenda Miller and his Grandmother, Doris Wylie.
Tommy Lee loved the outdoors. He was an avid hunter and fishermen. He was a hardworking man that loved his family and friends just as hard. A loved and cherished son, father, and friend that we will love and miss very much.
Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m., Friday, Oct. 18, in Mishler Funeral Home, 2030 St Rd 331, Bremen. Cremation will take place and a memorial service is scheduled for a later date.
Published in The Pilot News on Oct. 17, 2019