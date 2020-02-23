|
|
Treva Smith
August 4, 1934 - February 19, 2020
WARSAW -Treva (Flora) Smith, 85 of Warsaw, and formerly of the Argos community passed with her loving family present on Feb. 19, at 9:55 p.m. at Kosciusko Community Hospital, Warsaw. She had been in declining health for the past couple of years. On Aug. 4, 1934 in rural Fulton County, she was born to Clarence Kline and Ruth C. (Baker) Kline. She lived in Warsaw the past four years; having lived in the Argos and Culver community's all of her life.
On Oct. 15, 1955 at Mt. Hope United Methodist Church in Fulton County, she married David L. Smith. Together they shared the past 64 years with each other.
Treva worked in the kitchen at Grandma's Kitchen in Argos. She was a member of the Plymouth Wesleyan Church, Plymouth; and a graduate of Culver High School class of 1954.
Treva was a volunteer helping children at Culver Elementary and the Culver Community Youth Center. She enjoyed visiting with friends and loved cards and she loved to give them for all occasions. She always had them on hand is case one was needed.
Treva was an avid fan and season ticket holder for 16 seasons to the Notre Dame girls basketball team. "Go Irish" But most she loved her family, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Treva is survived by her husband, David L. Smith of Warsaw; son Carl D. Smith and wife Brenda of Winona Lake; daughter Barbara L. Eyrich and husband Douglas of Bourbon; four randchildren – Brian Smith of Warsaw, Elizabeth Ress and husband Stelios of Warsaw, Olivia Clark and husband Aaron of Ft. Wayne, Chase Eyrich of Pembroke, Fla., three great grandchildren Kyleigh, Lily, and Nickolas, twin sister Eva Holderread of Plymouth; stepsister, Brenda Wynn of Culver.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Ruth Kline; sisters, Josephine Winrotte, Betty Fisk, Helen Hannabach; brothers, Harold Flora, Robert Flora; stepsisters Virginia Bullock, Laura Gunder; stepbrother Charles Kline.
Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, Feb. 25, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the Plymouth Wesleyan Church, 11203 S. Michigan Rd., Plymouth.
Funeral Services will follow on Tuesday, Feb. 25, at 12 p.m. at the church with Rev. Ed Friberg officiating. Burial will follow at the Maxinkuckee IOOF Cemetery at Poplar Grove, Culver.
Memorial Contributions may be made to: Berean Class of the Plymouth Wesleyan Church, 11203 S. Michigan Rd., Plymouth, Ind.
Arrangements have been entrusted with the Earl-Grossman Funeral Home, Argos.
Published in The Pilot News on Feb. 22, 2020