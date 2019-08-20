|
Tyana Brittany Montgomery
February 25, 1992 - August 16, 2019
On Thursday, August 16, Tyana Brittany Montgomery of Knox, loving mother, daughter, sister, niece, cousin and friend, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 27.
Tyana was born on Feb. 25, 1992 in Salyersville, Ky. to Jeff Montgomery and Tina Montgomery (Cooper). She was a creative soul, who used her passion in her own start up business, Ty's Dyes, making custom tie dye products and household decor. She was a bubbly, happy soul, a magnetic personality who knew how to see the good in others and was everyone's best friend. She had the brightest soul, loved music and loved going to festivals. She was the life of every party and left a lasting impression on every person's path she crossed with.
Tyana is preceded in death by cousin Jackie Lewis "Newt" Cooper of Koontz Lake; her grandparents, Sam and Lila Howard of Culver, and grandparents Dennis and Brenda Montgomery of Salyersville, Ky.
She is survived by her boyfriend Zackery Trapp and son Felix Trapp; her father and mother Jeff and Tina Montgomery; her siblings Steven Metzger, Alonnia Hill, Joshua Montgomery, Eric Montgomery, Jessica Williams, Kenneth Metzger, Keshia Zapata, and Kenton Lovely; and innumerable aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Funeral services will be held at House of Prayer on 12450 Plymouth Goshen Trail in Plymouth at 11:30 a.m. (EDT) on Friday, Aug. 23. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., with services after. Those attending are asked, if possible, to wear a tie dye article or accessory, in memory. A Celebration of Life wall will be included in the service, offering attendees the opportunity to bring in a physical photo to add to the wall. In lieu of flowers, we ask for monetary donations to use towards the funeral and to help the family.
A GoFundMe is also available at www.gofundme.com/tyanasfuneral
Published in The Pilot News on Aug. 22, 2019