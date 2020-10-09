Valerie A. Wolfe
July 11, 1953 – October 8, 2020
Valerie A. Wolfe, 67, passed away on Oct. 8, in Mishawaka.
Valerie was born the daughter of Leo and Geraldine (Smith) Levesque on July 11, 1953 in Manchester Massachusetts. She has lived in Plymouth and South Bend for the last 43 years.
Valarie is a 1971 graduate of Argos High School. Once her children were older, she returned to school for medical training. She then worked for 25 years at Ridgedale Nursing Home, first as a nurse's aide, then as a unit secretary, and finally as a purchaser. She also worked as a medical assistant at the NISH State Children's Hospital near Notre Dame, and as a medical assistant for a pediatric physician's office. She was a faithful member of Living Stone Church in South Bend for many years, until a stroke prevented her from attending. During her free time, Valarie enjoyed cross stitch, reading and taking walks. Valerie was an extremely independent woman who took care of her children without question.
Those who will miss Valerie are her mother, Geraldine Levesque of Plymouth, daughter Kerry (Todd) Replogle of Goshen, and son Christopher Wolfe of Osceola. There are eleven grandchildren who will also miss her: Amber Norman, Anthony Norman, Jr., Madyson Replogle, Alexis Wolfe, Casarah Wolfe, Evonna Wolfe, Greyson Wolfe, Dylan Wolfe, Miranda Wolfe, Heather Wolfe, and Dakota Wolfe, along with three great-grandchildren, Queney Jackson, Kennady Jackson and Tyler Jackson, Jr. Sisters Gail Sargent of Plymouth and Sheila (Phil) Kennedy of South Bend, along with brother Lee Levesque of South Bend also survive. Valarie is preceded in death by her father, son Eric Wolfe (September 9. 2020) and brother William Levesque.
In accordance with the family's wishes, cremation services will be provided.
Visitation will occur on Monday, Oct. 12, from 4 – 6 p.m. at Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home, 300 West Madison Street, Plymouth.
Burial will occur at New Oak Hill Cemetery at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the donor's choice.
