Vearl V. Haag

October 26, 1926 - June 18, 2019



WALKERTON - Vearl V. Haag, age 92 of Walkerton passed away suddenly in his home on Tuesday, June 18.

Vearl was born on the family farm in Walkerton (Marshall County) on October 26 ,1926 to John C. and Ethel F. (Gordon) Haag.

He graduated from Tyner High School class of 1944 with out ever missing a single day of school in twelve years. On June 12, 1955 in the Jennersville Church of the Brethren in Pennsylvania he married the former Mayme C. Park. They recently celebrated 64 years of marriage together. Mr Haag was a hard worker. He owned and operated Haag Refrigeration and Haag Orchard as well as farmed. He was instrumental, along with the Blissville Church, to start the first Blueberry Donut booth at the Blueberry Festival, running for many years. He also took pumpkins, small, large and in between sizes, to the Walkerton Fall Festival for many years. He retired in 2005.

He was preceded in death by his parents: John and Ethel and his siblings: Gordon, Blanche Wolffe, Verda Karn, Claude and Zelma Saxton.

Vearl is survived by his wife: Mayme Haag, their children: Lynda (Henry) Krueger, Samuel (Penni Williams) Haag and David (Brenda) Haag. One brother: Joel Haag, seven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren also survive.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, June 22 at 1 p.m. in the Blissville Church of the Brethren with Pastor Brandon Schadek officiating. Interment to follow in Tyner Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the church prior to the service.

Nusbaum-Elkin Funeral Home, Walkerton was entrusted with arrangements. Published in The Pilot News on June 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary