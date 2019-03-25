Home

Demoney-Grimes Funeral Home
600 Countryside Dr
Columbia City, IN 46725
(260) 244-5122
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Demoney-Grimes Funeral Home
600 Countryside Dr
Columbia City, IN 46725
Calling hours
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Columbia City Church of the Brethren
112 North Washington Street,
Columbia, IN
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Columbia City Church of the Brethren
12 North Washington Street
Columbia, IN
Graveside service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Walnut Church of the Brethren Cemetery
Argos., IN
October 22, 1927 - March 23, 2019

COLUMBIA CITY - Velma Gene Epler, age 91, of Columbia City, passed away at 9:55 a.m. on Saturday March 23, at her residence. 
Born on Oct. 22, 1927, in Tippecanoe, she was the daughter of William Harold and Elma (Winterrowd) Fanning.
Gene attended Tippecanoe High School and graduated with the Class of 1945. 
On Oct. 21, 1951 she married Delbert C. Epler in Tippecanoe, at her parents home. 
Gene was a homemaker for most of her life. She faithfully attended Columbia City Church of the Brethren. Gene enjoyed gardening, cooking, sending cards to others, and playing the piano.
Survivors include her daughter Marilyn (Scott) Stender of Columbia City and son Jay (Beaverly)Fanning of Taylors, S.C.; grandchildren Shelby (Landon) Rehrer, Augustus Stender, and Marta Stender; great-grandchildren Norah and Olivia Rehrer, and one on the way; special nieces and nephews Craig (Tania) Scholl, Brian (Neriza) Scholl, Lanette (Tom) Bauters, Linda (Doug) Thompson, and Lora (Thadd) Mellott; special great nieces and nephews Ben (Kesiah) Thompson, Alyssa (Robert) Bohuk, Sara and Corey Wright, Kaydence, William, Noah, and Cooper Mellott, Brad, Corey, TJ, Robert, and Trent Bauters, Kim (Jeff) Lindsey, and Kelly (Greg) Robertson; special great-great nieces and nephews Charlie, Ora Mae, and Coble Thompson, Fiona Bohuk, Madison Wright, and Emma Bailey.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Delbert C. Epler, and sister Carol Jane Minix.
Friends may call on Tuesday March 26, from 4-7 p.m. at DeMoney-Grimes, a Life Story Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City.
Funeral services for Gene will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday March 27, at Columbia City Church of the Brethren, 112 North Washington Street, Columbia City, with calling one hour prior to service.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. in Walnut Church of the Brethren Cemetery, Argos.
Memorial contributions in memory of Gene may be made to Columbia City Church of the Brethren.
Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send the family an online condolence.
Published in The Pilot News on Mar. 25, 2019
