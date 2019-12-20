Home

POWERED BY

Services
Deaton-Clemens Funeral Home
115 South Main Street
Bourbon, IN 46504
(574) 342-5395
Resources
More Obituaries for Velma Roberts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Velma I. Roberts


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Velma I. Roberts Obituary
Velma I. Roberts
October 31, 1927 - December 17, 2019

Velma I. Roberts, (92), born Oct. 31, 1927 in Marshall County, passed away on Dec. 17 at the Catherine Kasper Life Center, surrounded by her family. 
Velma was the daughter of Roy and Ethel Stevenson Overmeyer, was a lifelong resident of Marshall County, and most recently lived in Plymouth. She graduated from Argos High School in 1945. She married Kenneth on Jan. 5, 1947, who passed away on March 7, 1986, and spent her time as a homemaker and farmer's wife.
In her free time, she enjoyed crocheting and playing cards with her friends and her family. Velma was a faithful member of Inwood United Methodist Church; formerly, she was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church.
Velma is survived by her three daughters Barbara Roberts, Plymouth, Beverly (Steven) Richard, Plymouth, Joyce Roberts, Bremen, and one son, Steve (Barb) Roberts of Bourbon. She is also survived by her brothers, Arthur (Wanda) Overmeyer of Argos, and Kenneth (Donna) Overmeyer of Argos. There are also nine grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and nine great-great grandchildren who survive. Velma is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth, her parents,  and one sister, Mary Hooker. 
Visitation only will be held at the Deaton-Clemens Funeral Home, 115 S. Main Street, Bourbon, from 12:30-4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 21. Rather than a funeral service, a graveside service will be held at the Bethel Cemetery (Gumwood Road) at 4:30 p.m., with Cindy Flag, Activities Director of Miller's Assisted Living, officiating.
Memorials may be sent to the Parkinson Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509, New York, NY 10018.
Deaton-Clemens Funeral Home is privileged to be entrusted in assisting Velma's family with arrangements. 
Friends are invited to sign the online guest book and share memories of Velma with her family at: www.deatonclemensfh.com
Published in The Pilot News on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Velma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Deaton-Clemens Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -