Lincoln Ridge Funeral Home
7607 W Lincoln Hwy
Crown Point, IN 46307
(219) 322-6616
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Michaels Church
Schererville, IN
Velma M. (Radovich) Mauder


1924 - 2020
Velma M. (Radovich) Mauder Obituary
Velma M. Mauder
March 27, 1924 - March 2, 2020

Velma M. (Radovich) Mauder, 95 of Plymouth, formerly of Hammond, was called to the Lord on March 2, with her family by her side.
Velma was born on March 27, 1924 in Hammond. She retired from the Chicago Motor Club. She was a member of St. Michael Church in Plymouth and the Harvest House Senior Club and a member of the Croatian Fraternal Union Lodge 170 and a past president of Hammond FOP Ladies' Lodge 51 Auxiliary.
Velma was very proud of her Croatian heritage and enjoyed time spent with her family, especially playing cards with them and winning.
She is survived by her children, Kathryn (Larry) Cassidy of Zionsville, Suzanne (Thomas) Jamriska of Plymouth, Charles (Donna) Mauder of Schererville, grandchildren; Michael (Catherine) Cassidy, Christopher (Jennifer) Cassidy, James (Katie) Jamriska, Timothy (Ashley) Jamriska, Kimberely Jamriska, Jeffrey (Michelle) Mauder, William Mauder, great grandchildren, Emma, Allison, Kate, Sophie, Jack Cassidy; Izzy, Jackson and Charlotte Jamriska; Ryan, Erin and Kate Mauder. Brother, Frank (Susan) Radovich and sister-in-law Helen Mauder and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Charles, and parents Frank and Katie Radovich.
Funeral service will be held on Friday, March 6, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church in Schererville, with final resting place, Chapel Lawn Cemetery, Schererville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Croatian Scholarship Fund or .
Lincoln Ridge Funeral, Schererville, Ind. (219) 322-6616
Published in The Pilot News on Mar. 5, 2020
