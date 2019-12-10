Home

Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home
1100 N. Michigan Street
Plymouth, IN 46563
574 936-2829
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home
1100 N. Michigan Street
Plymouth, IN 46563
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home
1100 N. Michigan Street
Plymouth, IN 46563
Burial
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
Hepton Union Cemetery
Nappanee, IN
Vera R. Klatt


1923 - 2019
Vera R. Klatt Obituary
Vera R. Klatt
October 8, 1923 - December 9, 2019


PLYMOUTH - Vera Ruth Stair Klatt, 96, formerly of Plymouth, entered into the loving presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on Monday, Dec. 9.
A resident of River Terrace Estates in Bluffton, since June of 2017, Vera was born to Harry and Lillie Beyler Stair on Oct. 8, 1923, in Plymouth.
Preceding Vera in death were her parents; husband of 61 years, Robert Wesley Klatt (2008); and siblings, Victor, Raymond, Rose, Virginia, and Vida.
Continuing to cherish memories of their parents are Vera and Robert's three sons: Mark (Dawn) Klatt, Fishers; Philip (Martha) Klatt, Warsaw; and David (Debra) Klatt, Sebring, Fla. At the time of her home going Vera had been additionally blessed with nine grandchildren and eight great grandchildren with another on the way.
A Celebration of Vera's life will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home in Plymouth with Pastor Ed Friberg officiating. Visitation with family will be from 12 - 2 p.m.
Burial will be in the Hepton Union Cemetery in Nappanee on Monday, Dec. 16.
Memorial contributions can be made to World Missionary Press Inc., 19168 County Road 146, New Paris, Ind. 46553.
Condolences may be sent to the family through the website:
www.johnson-danielson.com
Published in The Pilot News on Dec. 11, 2019
