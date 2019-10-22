|
Verda Evelyn Bussanmas
February 9, 1923 - October 19, 2019
BREMEN - Verda Evelyn Bussanmas, 96 of Bremen, passed away peacefully at 10:40 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 19 in Healthwin Specialized Care of South Bend. Verda was born on Feb. 9, 1923 in Mishawaka.
Verda proudly served her country in the US Army at the 73rd WAC Hospital before her honorable discharge in 1945. She was a member of the Bremen V.F.W. and enjoyed golf and her flower gardens.
She is survived by a son, Charles Kling of St. Cloud, Fla.; six grandchildren, Robert Kling, Chad (Jenny) Kling, Dawn (Aaron) Budny, Bodie (Shannon) Kling, Christa (Vaughn) Ross and Corey (Kristi) Kling; and nine great grandchildren; Josh, Morgan, Tyler, Samantha, Emily, Alayna, Ellee, Klara and Kyra. She is also survived by a daughter in law, Julie Kling of Bremen.
She is preceded in death by sons, Orville "Jay" Kling and Garry Kling.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 23, in Mishler Funeral Home, 2030 St Rd 331, Bremen.
Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. in the funeral home. Pastor Jim Morse will officiate and burial will take place in the Bremen Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions be made to , 922 E Colfax Ave, South Bend, Ind. 46617
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mishlerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Pilot News on Oct. 22, 2019