Verla D. Rexstrew
1932 - 2020
November 13, 1932 – September 1, 2020

BREMEN – Verla D. Rexstrew, 87, of Bremen, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 1, at Memorial Hospital.
Verla was born Nov. 13, 1932 in Star Cit, to the late William "Walker" and Orie (Crispen) Batty.
July 9, 1949 in Royal Center, she married Harold D. Rexstrew; he preceded her in death March 4, 1977.
Verla worked for 24 years at Wells Aluminum. She also farmed for many years as well as raising chickens, pigs, and cows.
Surviving are her children, Charlotte A. (Matthew J.) Ernsperger of Granger and Harold "David" (Janice K.) Rexstrew of Bremen. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Shelly (Harvey) Cunningham, Tracy (Forrest) Grahl, Matthew Ernsperger Jr., Loretta Kay Ernsperger; nine great-grandchildren, and a sister, Jean (Keith) Smith of Lafayette.
Verla was preceded in death by her parents, husband, granddaughter, Misty Escobedo, one great-grandson, and five sisters, Lovie Lavon, Marie Lowry, Maxie Taylor, Eunice A. Rans and Ruthalee Sparks.
Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, at the North Liberty Church of Christ, 65225 IN-23, North Liberty, and from 10 a.m. until time of service on Thursday at the church.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, at the North Liberty Church of Christ, 65225 IN-23, North Liberty, with Rev. Tim Stewart officiating.
Burial will follow at Sumption Prairie Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be given to the North Liberty Church of Christ or Heart to Heart Hospice, 620 West Edison Road, Suite 122, Mishawaka, Ind. 46545.
Palmer Funeral Home – North Liberty Chapel, 202 North Main Street, North Liberty, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences may be directed to the Rexstrew family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pilot News from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Palmer Funeral Home
202 N. Main St.
North Liberty, IN 46554
(574) 656-8362
Memories & Condolences
