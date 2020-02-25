Home

Palmer Funeral Homes - Lakeville Chapel
601 N Michigan St
Lakeville, IN 46536
(574) 784-3119
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Palmer Funeral Homes - Lakeville Chapel
601 N Michigan St
Lakeville, IN 46536
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Palmer Funeral Homes - Lakeville Chapel
601 N Michigan St
Lakeville, IN 46536
Service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Palmer Funeral Homes - Lakeville Chapel
601 N Michigan St
Lakeville, IN 46536
More Obituaries for Verna Sahlhoff
Verna Arlene Sahlhoff


1935 - 2020
Verna Arlene Sahlhoff Obituary
Verna Arlene Sahlhoff
August 9, 1935 - February 21, 2020

Mrs. Verna Arlene Sahlhoff, 84, passed away at Memorial Hospital in South Bend on the afternoon of Feb. 21.
Verna was born on Aug. 9, 1935 in South Bend to the late Wilbur G. and Gertrude (Barbienect) Nye.
Verna was a lifelong resident of Michiana and was united in marriage on June 17, 1982 to William Sahlhoff. Verna was a proud mother of eight and loved to do volunteer work within her community. She was a strong military supporter because she had several family members who served.
Verna is survived by her children: Linda Young, Steven (Sue) Cherrone, Michael (Jessica) Cherrone, Christopher (Marilyn) Cherrone, Martin Cherrone, Andrew Cherrone and Kenneth (Lynn) Jones; step-son: Rick Sahlhoff; sister Dorothy; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren; as well as a host of extended family and friends.
After 35 years of marriage, Verna was preceded in death by her husband, William, in 2017. In addition to her parents, Verna was also preceded in death by her son, Daniel Cherrone; step-daughter, Sandra Sahlhoff.
Services for Mrs. Verna Sahlhoff will be held on Friday, Feb. 28, at 11 a.m. at Palmer Funeral Home, within the Palmer Community Complex, 601 North Michigan Street, Lakeville, with Pastor Steve Cox officiating.
Friends may call on the family for visitation on Thursday, Feb. 27, from 4-7 p.m. and from 10 a.m. until time of service on Friday.
Entombment will follow at Bremen Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made in Verna's honor to Little Flower Food Pantry, 54191 North Ironwood, South Bend, Ind. 46635.
Online expressions of sympathy may be left at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Pilot News on Feb. 25, 2020
