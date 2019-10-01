|
|
Verna Moore Cooper
November 3, 1934 - September 25, 2019
Verna Moore Cooper age 84, of Plymouth, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 25, in St. Joseph Regional Medical Center Plymouth Campus. She had been in failing health.
On Nov. 3, 1934, Verna was born the daughter of Clyde and Lena Etchason Fender and had been a resident of Plymouth since 1973. She lived life to the fullest and her way, she was a sun worshipper, a great cook and a huge St. Louis Cardinal fan. She was a member of the Plymouth American Legion, VFW and women of the Moose.
Verna was married to Raymond Moore who preceded in death in 1978, she then married William Cooper in 1986 and preceded in death in 1987.
Surviving is her two sons Douglas and Elizabeth Moore of Plymouth and Mark and Tammy Moore of New Carlisle. She was further blessed with five grandchildren: Krysten, Braxton, Kaitlyn, Trevor and Kelsey Moore: great-grandchildren: Elijah, Coco, Rocco, and Zola, along with her sister Betty Clark of Urbana, Ill.; brother Dennis and Marilyn Fender of Edgewood, Ill. Preceded death were her parents.
In honoring family wishes, cremation will take place and she will placed with family in Illinois.
Van Gilder Funeral Home is privileged to be entrusted in arranging the services.
Condolences may be left at vangilderfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Pilot News on Oct. 1, 2019