Vicki Rae Heckaman
December 7, 1949 – October 21, 2020
PLYMOUTH - Vicki R. Heckaman, 70, peacefully passed away in her home on Wednesday, Oct. 21.
Born in Bremen on Dec. 7, 1949, Vicki was the daughter of Oscar and Eva Mae (Gaskill) Heckaman Jr. She graduated with the class of 1968 from Bremen High School.
She was the co-owner and operator of Universal Cab Company, serving the local areas, for over 25 years before her retirement in 1999.
Vicki was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist in Plymouth and a past member of the Moose Lodge in Plymouth. After retirement she enjoyed for a few years, being a vendor at various festivals including our Local Blueberry Festival, selling yogurts and apple pies. She very much liked getting together with her girlfriends and playing cards.
Vicki loved her grandchildren so very much, as her grand dogs. She enjoyed being with them and the laughs they shared.
She is survived by her son Alfred "Buddy" (Nichol) Himes Jr. of Knox; grandsons: Cody Himes, Devan Himes and Christopher Chaja, all of Knox; step-children, Bill (Doris) Himes and Martha Hall; and step-brothers: Rick (Cindy) Heckaman, Steve Heckaman and Randy Heckaman.
Vicki was preceded in death by her parents, husbands Alfred Himes Sr. and Doug Robinson, and stepson, Larry Himes.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 from 11-1 p.m. EST at the Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, 1100 N. Michigan Street, Plymouth. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m.
Burial will be in the New Oak Hill Cemetery, Plymouth.
Memorial contributions can be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children
2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, Fla. 33607.
PLEASE NOTE: For your protection, the entire funeral home staff will wear masks. It is mandated that family members and their guests do so as well.
Condolences may be sent to the family through the website: www.johnson-danielson.com