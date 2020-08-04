Vickie Lynn Piper
September 17, 1958 - August 1, 2020
Vickie Lynn Piper, 61, of Bristol, passed away at 12:26 pm on Saturday, Aug. 1, at Goshen Hospital, after a brief illness. She was born on Sept. 17, 1958 in Plymouth to Albert and Ruth (Kovacs) Vermillion.
On Sept. 1, 1979 in Plymouth she married Howard John Piper, he survives.
Survivors in addition to her husband are daughter, Jennifer (Richard) Taylor of Goshen; son, Michael (Amanda) Piper of Middlebury; six grandchildren, Nick Taylor, Zachary Taylor, Seth Gilbert, Haley Piper, Lilly Piper, Mack Piper; sister, Sarah (Jack) Wright of Culver; brother, John Vermillion of Plymouth.
She was preceded in death by her parents; granddaughter, Tasha Lynn Piper; and a brother, Jerry Vermillion.
Vicki was a homemaker when her children were younger, and then worked for Alliance Plastics in Elkhart for several years. She also did dispatching for Moore's Towing; worked in the bakery at Das Dutchman Essenhaus, in the cafeteria at the Heritage Intermediate School and did driving for the Amish community. She loved spending time and babysitting for her grandchildren, sewing, reading and visiting the casino.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 4, at Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, 1003 South Main Street Middlebury. There will also be one hour of visitation prior to the 2:30 p.m. funeral service on Wednesday, Aug. 5, also at the funeral home. Burial will be in Grace Lawn Cemetery, Middlebury.
Memorials may be given to the funeral home to assist with funeral expenses.
Online condolences may be offered at millerstewartfuneralhome.com.