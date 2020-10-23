Victoria Clemans

July 3, 1968 – October 15, 2020



Victoria Clemans, 52, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 15, at home surrounded by her family.

Born in Valparaiso, Indiana on July 3, 1968 Victoria was the daughter of Raymond Clemans and JoAnn Loving. She graduated from Portage High School with the class of 1986. A few years back, she met her companion Jamie who became that missing puzzle piece in her life.

Vickie worked in food management at Taco Bell, Arby's, Burger King and Mancino's.

Anyone who knew Vickie, knew how infectious her smile was. She had a way about her that made you laugh until you cried; she was easy to love. Vickie was a very talented crafter. She had a knack for turning junk into gold. She loved making gifts for people and chances are, if you are a friend or family member, you've gotten a homemade gift or two from her. She was a hard worker and always willing to help a hand to anyone in need. Her greatest love was spending time with her family and friends.

She is survived by her parents; companion Jamie Albright of Plymouth; children: Carissa (Jared) Morgan of Knox, Nolan Stalbaum of Valparaiso, Austin (Chianne) Lain of Greensburg, Ky. and Trevor (Makenzie) Wilson of Lakeville; grandchildren: Kori, Charli and expecting baby Aiden; siblings: Vince (Vivian) Clemans of Demotte, Jeff (Teresa) Clemans of Phoenix, Ariz., Chuck (Karen) Shields of Hebron, David (Debra) Shields of Demotte, Sam Shields of Rensselaer and Melissa (Chuck) Custin of Lake Station.

Vickie is preceded in death by her step-mother, Linda Clemans and her aunt, Shirley Peel.

A private celebration of life will take place at a later date.

