Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Rochester Church of God
3048 Southway 31
Rochester, IN
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
11:00 AM
Rochester Church of God
3048 Southway 31
Rochester, IN
1949 - 2020
Video Weaver Obituary
Video Weaver
April 2, 1949 - February 13, 2020

Video Weaver (70), daughter of Ella Mae (Shepherd) and Lowell Ayers, passed away on Feb. 13, at 11:49 p.m. at her home, surrounded by her family.
Video was born on April 2, 1949 in Plymouth. She has been a resident of the area all of her life, living at her Rochester home since 1970. She attended Plymouth High School.
On May 6, 1967, Video married the love of her life, Nelson Eugene. She worked as a general laborer in factories and as a homemaker. During her free time, Video enjoyed camping and knitting, but most importantly, she cherished spending time with her family. She was a member of the Rochester Church of God, and was involved with the lady's ministry group.
Survivors include her husband, Nelson, daughters Karen (Derek) Pontious from Rochester, and Ruby (Hurshel) Bell from Morristown, and son Eddie Weaver from Plymouth. There are also nine great-grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren who survive. Also surviving are her sister, Suzanne Harness from Morristown, and brother Victor (Janie) Ayers from Parrish, Fla.
Preceding her in death are her parents, sister Patty Harness, and brother Roger Ayers.
Visitation for Video will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 19, from 10 – 11 a.m. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Both visitation and funeral services will be held at the Rochester Church of God, 3048 Southway 31, Rochester. Burial will be held at the New Oak Hill cemetery.
Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home is privileged to be entrusted with the care of Video's family.
Memorials may be made out to the Fulton County Cancer Fund (P.O. Box 807, 227 East 9th Street, Rochester, Ind. 46975), or to Webb's Pharmacy (724 Main St, Rochester, Ind. 46975).
Friends are invited to sign the online guestbook and share memories of Video with his family at www.vangilderfuneralhome.com
Published in The Pilot News on Feb. 18, 2020
