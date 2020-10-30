Violet A. Richardson
July 26, 1935 - October 26, 2020
Violet A. Richardson age, 85, of Argos passed away Monday, Oct. 26, in Center for Hospice Care, Elkhart.
Violet was born the daughter of Robert and Beatrice (Shoemaker) Oneal on July 26, 1935, at Argos, and has been a life long resident. She was a homemaker, worked at United Telephone Company, Coppes Kitchens of Nappanee and delivered the Penny Saver. Violet was a faithful member of Riverview Community Church.
On Dec. 31, 1953, she married the love of her life Curtis Richardson who survives along with daughter Cathy (Claude) Howell and son Lee (Tricia) Richardson of Plymouth. She was also blessed with three grandchildren: April Lockridge, Tammy Swihart and Melissa Richardson; two great-grandchildren Elizabeth Hack and Amber LaFree and brother Terry (Sue) Oneal of Itcasa, Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents and grandson Michael.
Friends may gather at Riverview Community Church, 3780 State Road 110 Tippecanoe, on Tuesday, Nov. 3, from 10 - 11 a.m. with a service following officiated by Pastors Rod Ruberg and Stephen Wilhelm. Burial will be in Walnut Church of the Brethren cemetery.
In keeping with current COVID-19 regulations masks are preferred as well as being mindful of social distancing.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: Crest Disease Research.
Deaton Clemens Funeral Home is privileged to be entrusted in assisting the family with arrangements.
