|
|
Virginia Alliss Rowe
PLYMOUTH - Virginia Alliss Rowe, 84, went to be with her Lord and Savior.
Born in Plymouth, to Vera and George Alliss on Oct. 24, 1935. She graduated from Lincoln High School with the class of 1953. She moved to South Bend in 1954 and worked for Bendix until she married Ernest Rowe in Pine, Ind. in 1957.
The couple moved to Hobart, where she worked for Liberty Loan Company. She was transferred to Millinocket, Maine, Taunton, Mass., Worcester, Mass. and lastly Waltham, Mass. There she worked for Raytheon, where she was one of the inspectors for the Apollo and Polaris Missile that went to the moon. Virginia got to meet Neil Armstrong during that time.
In 1967, they moved to St. Louis, Mo. and worked for Essex Cryogenics for 33 years until her retirement.
Virginia and Ernest owned their own real estate company for 25 years.
Friends and relatives found her very loving and generous; taking them to doctor appointments, shopping or just out for dinner. The highlights of her life were made traveling to 43 different countries.
Preceded in her death were her parents, brothers: Dale, George and Ben, and sisters: Shirley Lake and Almary Knowles.
Virginia is survived by her brother, Roger Alliss of Frankfort, Ill. and sister, Janet Lortie of Ligonier.
Visitation for Virginia will be held on Friday, Dec. 27, from 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. at the Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home 1100 N. Michigan Street, Plymouth, with funeral services to follow at 1:30 p.m. with the Pastor Hagar Tolson officiating. Burial will take place immediately following at New Oak Hill Cemetery, Plymouth.
Memorial contributions can be made to Blessings in a Backpack, PO Box 950291 Louisville Ky. 40295 reference Plymouth IN #1154
Condolences may be sent to the family through the website:
www.johnson-danielson.com
Published in The Pilot News on Dec. 24, 2019