Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret-Lienhart Funeral Home
117 W. Waterford St.
Wakarusa, IN
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret-Lienhart Funeral Home
117 W. Waterford St.
Wakarusa, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Waltraud Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Waltraud W. Martin


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Waltraud W. Martin Obituary
Waltraud W. Martin
April 28, 1941 - November 1, 2019

Waltraud "Wally" W. Martin, 78 of Wakarusa, formerly of Nappanee died 4:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1 at Miller's Merry Manor, Wakarusa. She was born on April 28, 1941 in Berlin, Germany to Willy and Liesa (Lotte) Karrow. She married Kenneth Martin in 1982 and he preceded her in death in 2000.
Surviving are three children Tony (Dianne) Troup of Aurora, Ill., Mike Troup of Columbia City, and Lisa (Todd) Rhoades of Elkhart; seven grandchildren John Allen Troup, Justin (Cassie) Rhoades, Bryan Troup, Bradley Troup, Tyler (Lindsey) Rhoades, Margaret Troup, Katlyn Rhoades, three great-grandchildren Kyle, Arthur, Henry and a great-granddaughter on the way.
Wally was a Tupperware manager in Nappanee for many years. She enjoyed spending time with her family, crocheting, and crafts.
A visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. all at Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret-Lienhart Funeral Home, 117 W. Waterford St. Wakarusa. Pastor Ruben Chupp will officiate. Burial will follow at Yellow Creek Cemetery. Memorial Contributions can be given to the Elkhart Humane Society.
Online condolences may be sent at www.rrefh.com.
Published in The Pilot News on Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Waltraud's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -