|
|
Waltraud W. Martin
April 28, 1941 - November 1, 2019
Waltraud "Wally" W. Martin, 78 of Wakarusa, formerly of Nappanee died 4:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1 at Miller's Merry Manor, Wakarusa. She was born on April 28, 1941 in Berlin, Germany to Willy and Liesa (Lotte) Karrow. She married Kenneth Martin in 1982 and he preceded her in death in 2000.
Surviving are three children Tony (Dianne) Troup of Aurora, Ill., Mike Troup of Columbia City, and Lisa (Todd) Rhoades of Elkhart; seven grandchildren John Allen Troup, Justin (Cassie) Rhoades, Bryan Troup, Bradley Troup, Tyler (Lindsey) Rhoades, Margaret Troup, Katlyn Rhoades, three great-grandchildren Kyle, Arthur, Henry and a great-granddaughter on the way.
Wally was a Tupperware manager in Nappanee for many years. She enjoyed spending time with her family, crocheting, and crafts.
A visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. all at Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret-Lienhart Funeral Home, 117 W. Waterford St. Wakarusa. Pastor Ruben Chupp will officiate. Burial will follow at Yellow Creek Cemetery. Memorial Contributions can be given to the Elkhart Humane Society.
Online condolences may be sent at www.rrefh.com.
Published in The Pilot News on Nov. 5, 2019