Rannells Funeral Home - Hamlet Chapel
102 West Davis Street
Hamlet, IN 46532
(574) 867-3321
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Watson C. White   
March 2, 1939 - March 8, 2019
 
CULVER - Watson C. White, 80, passed away Friday, March 8, in Hospice House, South Bend, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Watson was born March 2, 1939 in East Chicago, and lived in the area most of his life.  He was a self-employed construction worker and farmer.
On Feb. 17, 1960 in Knox, he was married to the former Pearl Pranger, who preceded him in death in 2014. He was also preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include three children, Debbie (Paul) VanDeMark of Culver, Kathie (Allen) Slonaker of Plymouth and David (Sarah) White of Elkhart; five grandchildren, Amy Jones of Culver, Amber (Shawn) Anderson of Culver, Michael (Julie) VanDeMark of Culver, Jessica (Derik) Fishburn of Rochester and Ryan (Erica) Wilson of California; seven great-grandchildren, Tara, Tonya, Hunter, Kennedie, Trenton, Gage and Kade; one brother, Richard (Brenda) White of Culver; and one sister, Sandra (Eldon) Amor of Culver.
Watson was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.  He loved music, polka dancing and being surrounded by family and friends.
Funeral services will be Monday, March 11, at 2 p.m. EDT at Rannells Funeral Home, Hamlet Chapel with Pastor James Adcock officiating. 
Burial will follow at the Burr Oak Cemetery. 
Visitation will be Monday at the funeral home from 12 to 2 p.m. EDT. 
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Center for Hospice.
To leave online condolences, visit rannellsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Pilot News on Mar. 9, 2019
