

Wendell Frederick

December 13, 1916 - July 14, 2019



BLOOMINGTON - Wendell Frederick, 102, died July 14 at Bell Trace Senior Living Center. He was born Dec. 13, 1916 in Nappanee, the son of Harvey and Ruth (Dausman) Frederick.

He married Jeanne (Kendall) Frederick from Milledgeville, Il on June 1, 1941. She died suddenly Nov. 20, 2001.

He is survived by his sister Christine Stine of Illinois, two children Chery (Frederick) Guirreri of Round Hill, Va. and Jerry Frederick of Bloomington as well as eight grandchildren Gail, Marcy, Joey, Chris, Hannah, Elizabeth, Jonathan, and Sarah and and eight great grandchildren Bethlehem, Gail, Jaala, Salem, Christina, Myca, Carson, and Kaden.

Having grown up on a farm north of Nappanee, he graduated from Manchester College where he met his wife. He got his Masters degree at Northwestern University. He was a public school teacher for 35 years and taught vocal music, band, and Latin in Etna Green, Rochester, Crown Point, and Lowell, all in Indiana. At Lowell, he regularly put on productions which involved the whole school, such as Oklahoma, Sound of Music, Annie Get Your Gun, Old Man River and others which were a great hit for the small town of Lowell.

He enjoyed gardening and had a large garden in Crown Point which supplied his family with a mountainous supply of fresh vegetables every summer which his wife "put up" by canning or freezing for the family's use in winter. He also enjoyed fishing and took the family on wonderful fishing trips to Canada every summer with another family from Crown Point.

He grew up in the Union Center Brethren church north of Nappanee and later joined the United Methodist Church in the various towns where he lived.

Visitation will be at Thursday July 18 at 3 p.m. at Evangelical Community Church followed immediately by a memorial service at 4 p.m. with John Mangrum officiating. Interment will be at a later date at Union Center Brethren church north of Nappanee.

Allen Funeral Home, 4155 S. Old State Road 37, have been entrusted with arrangements.

You are invited to share a memory or leave an online condolence to the family at www.allencares.com Published in The Pilot News on July 18, 2019