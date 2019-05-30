Willard Lee Price

June 17, 1941 - May 24, 2019



Willard Lee Price, age 77, of Middlebury Center, Pa., died Friday morning, May 24, at his residence.

He was born June 17, 1941 in Gainesville, Fla., while his father was serving in the US Army Medical Corps. He grew up in Nappanee, and graduated from Nappanee High School in 1959. He attended Lincoln College (Lincoln, Ill.) for two years and went on to Ashland College (Ashland, Ohio) where he graduated in 1964 with a psychology degree. He went on to attend Ball State University (Muncie) for a year to earn teaching credits. In 1965 he started teaching Industrial Arts at Wakarusa High School and continued at Nappanee Middle School. The next seven summers he continued his education at Indiana State University finishing with a Master's Degree in Industrial Arts. Meanwhile he had met his future wife, Marsha Elaine Crew at Ashland College and they married June 11, 1966.

After 20 years of teaching, they moved from Nappanee in 1985 to Vincennes.They bought a 20-acre farm and Lee started doing orchid work, then carpentry and painting work. In Sept. 2013 they moved to Middlebury Center on a 53-acre farm with a home built by Marsha's brother, Francis Donnell Crew. Lee and his wife have been members of St. Pauls' Episcopal Church, Wellsboro, Pa., for the past five and a half years. He enjoyed woodworking, photography, fishing, walking, jogging, and hiking in Indiana and Pennsylvania State Parks and some biking! He especially loved taking care of his pets (dogs and cats) over the years. He loved living here in the mountains on his property with its scenic views.



Lee is survived by his loving wife Marsha Elaine (Crew) Price, sister Linda Gail (Price) Kinman Dayson (Vincennes), brother-in-law Francis Donnell Crew and wife Carol (Frees) Crew (Sabinsville, Pa.), sister-in-law Susanna (Crew) Zook and husband Woody Zook (Glenmoore, Pa.); nephew Christopher Kinman and wife Corina Kinman (Carmichael, Calif.), nephew Kevin Donnell Crew and wife Annie (Trumper) Crew (Birdsboro, Pa.), niece Lisa Dawn (Crew) Stauffer and husband George Stauffer (Worcester, Pa.), nephew Jesse Raymond Crew and wife Anne (Kilyanek) Crew, niece Melissa Zook (Glenmoore, Pa.) and nephew William H.D. Zook (St. Petersburg, Fla.); grandnieces: Rachel, Crew, Lilia Crew, Eliana Crew, and Isabella Kinman, grandnephews: Andrew Crew, Simon Crew, Eli Crew, Max Stauffer, and Cord Stauffer.

He was predeceased by his parents: Dr. Douglas Willard Price and Helen Kathryn (Engledow) Price and eight aunts.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the St. Pauls' Episcopal Church.

Friends may call on Saturday, June 8, from 10 - 11 a.m. at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Wellsboro, Pa. A Memorial Service will follow at 11 a.m. with Rev Canon Dee Calhoun officiating. A fellowship luncheon will follow at the Penn-Wells Hotel from 12 - 2 p.m. Arrangements are entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc. www.carletonfh.com Wellsboro, Pa. Published in The Pilot News on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary