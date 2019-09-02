|
Willard Lloyd Clark
September 2, 1924 – August 27, 2019
Former Fulton County Sheriff, Willard Lloyd Clark, 94, passed away at his Lake Manitou home at 5:20 p.m., Aug. 27, surrounded by loving family.
Born Sept. 2, 1924, in North Judson, he was the first child of Leonard and Freeda (Lemke) Clark. Growing up during the Great Depression, he delivered milk before school and newspapers afterwards. During the summers he worked for area farmers, weeding and picking produce. A member of the Class of 1944, he enlisted in the US Army, 78th Lightning Infantry Division, before graduation. He survived the Battle of the Rhineland and the Ardennes, achieving the rank of SGT squad leader, and earning two bronze battle stars and a combat infantryman's badge.
Returning to Judson, he married his Junior High sweetheart, Pauline Evelyn Salathe, on Feb. 3, 1946; they moved to Kewanna where they co-owned Clarks 5 & 10 store until 1954. Beginning a career in law enforcement, he served as Kewanna Town Marshall, volunteer fireman, and school bus driver. From 1959-1966 he was Fulton County sheriff; from 1967-1975 he investigated arsons as an Indiana State Fire Marshall. From 1975-1983 he worked for RTC, and he retired from Cargill., Inc. Even in retirement, he drove cars for Rochester Ford.
He was a member of VFW Post #36, American Legion Post #36, Masonic Lodge #79, Order of the Eastern Star in Kewanna, FOE Aerial # 852, Veterans of the Battle of the Bulge, , Mizpah Shrine of Fort Wayne, and Grace United Methodist Church.
Along with his wife, he is survived by their three daughters: Cynthia K. Croussore, Susan M. Clark, and Patricia Jean (Keith) Keim; one granddaughter, Natalie R. Keim of Chandler, Ariz..; and one grandson, Phillip Clark Keim, Pisco Elqui, Chile.
He was preceded in death by his brother Warren, sister Gwen Matthew, and son-in-law Michael Croussore.
Viewing was held 10-12 a.m. EST, Friday, Aug. 30, at Good Family Funeral Home, 1200 West 18th Street with services following at noon. Chaplain Todd Wilson officiated. Military services were accorded by the Fulton County Veteran's Honor Guard and the United States Army. Internment was in Highland Cemetery, North Judson, 1 p.m. CST.
Preferred memorials may be made to the Fulton County K-9 Corps, Kindred Hospice, or Fulton County Transpo envelopes are available at the funeral home.
Online expressions of sympathy may be made to Willard's family at www.goodfamilyfh.com
Published in The Pilot News on Sept. 5, 2019