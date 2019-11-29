|
|
William Arlen Whaley
August 5, 1930 - November 25, 2019
PLYMOUTH - William A. "Bill" Whaley, 89, and lifetime Plymouth resident, passed away at 6:45 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 25 at Miller's Merry Manor in Warsaw.
Born in Plymouth on Aug. 5, 1930, William was the son of Porter J. and Lyla (Maxson) Whaley.
He married Ethel Marie Swihart on June 27, 1954 in Plymouth.
William served our country in the U.S. Army until his Honorable Discharge on March 8, 1957.
He worked for Bremen Castings for 32 years until his retirement in 1990. William formerly attended Grace Baptist Church.
Surviving are eight of his children; Rose (Dennis) McGrew of Plymouth, Tamra Helm of Mishawaka, Penny Rhoads of Argos, Douglas Whaley of Plymouth, Cindy (Dave) Rabey of Tippecanoe, Jennifer (Rich) Brown of Rochester, James (Gail) Whaley of Rochester, Billie (Clyde) Sexton of Mentone, 25 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by wife Ethel on April 12, 2018, his son Densel, his parents, four sons-in-law; Ronald Rhoads, Vincent Helm, James Lawrence Stoops, Robert Donald Pranger Jr., a great-grandson; Aaron Tracy Eckman III, and brothers, Robert and David Whaley.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. -1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at the Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, 1100 North Michigan Street, Plymouth. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m.
Burial will follow in the New Oak Hill Cemetery with Military Honors provided by members of the American Legion Post 27, Veterans of Foreign War- Marshall County Post 1162 and Disabled American Veteran Chapter 42.
Memorial contributions can be made to the , 130 Red Coach Drive, Mishawaka, Ind. 46544.
Condolences may be sent to the family through the website:
www.johnson-danielson.com
Published in The Pilot News on Nov. 30, 2019