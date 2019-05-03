William M. Becker

June 29, 1946 - April 27, 2019



William M. Becker age 74 of West Union, W.Va. formerly of Bourbon passed away on Saturday, April 27 at the Veterans Facility in Pittsburg, Pa. with his family at his side.

Bill was born the son of Richard and Roma (Vandorn) Becker at Warsaw, on June 29, 1946.

He graduated from Bourbon High School with the class of 1951.He was a truck driver for local trucking companies which included: Klotz Trucking, Metheny Elevator, Baugher Trucking and for Myron Overmyer. He also loved to help farmers driving tractors and combines and spending time camping with his family. He currently attends Mount Salem Baptist Church near his home and was a former member of The Country Church, Bourbon and Liberty Baptist Church of Rochester.

On Nov. 2, 1968 married his beautiful bride Sharon Jenkinson who survives along with his daughters: Ashlee Becker of West Union, W.Va., Kristin and husband Bill Hackworth of Tippecanoe, Michelle and husband Bobby Bottorff of Winona Lake and Joan Morris of Rochester along with his son Dan and fiancé' Julie Jeffries of South Bend. Bill was blessed with four wonderful grandchildren: Baelin Owens, Malachi, Silas and Alijah Hackworth his sister Darlene Becker of Plymouth and his brother Glendon "Butch" and wife Jeanette Becker of Argos. Preceding in death were his parents.

The family will receive friends on Monday, May 6 from 4 - 8 p.m. in Deaton-Clemens Funeral Home 115 S. Main St. Bourbon.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday in The Country Church 2951 9B Rd. Bourbon.

Burial will follow in Sandridge Cemetery Bourbon. Published in The Pilot News on May 4, 2019