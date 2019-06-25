William C. Harr III

April 13, 1949 - June 24, 2019



WARSAW - William "Bill" C. Harr, III age 70 of Warsaw, passed away Monday, June 24 in Parkview North Hospital of Ft. Wayne.



Bill Was born April 13, 1949 at Hammond, the son of William C. Harr, Jr. and Edythe Murphy Harr.

Bill retired from R.R. Donnelly & Sons of Warsaw as a supervisor after 46 years of service, retiring in 2015. He was a graduate of TS High School of Lansing, Ill. and a member of Warsaw Community Church. In his spare time he loved to play golf, spending time with family and his grandkids. He also loved his time with his three dogs: Faith, Gracie and Dakota.



On April 30, 1993 he married Susan Hodges who survives as well as his sons: Billy Harr and Tia Santos of North Webster, Lonny and Norma Hodges of Mentone and Dustin and Molly Hollar of Winona Lake. Also surviving are his grandchildren: Christopher Hodges, Logan Hodges,

step-grandchildren: Brennan, Zoe and Mia, his sister Sally and Ron Cowser of Schererville, his two brother-in-laws: Jim and Deb Hodges of Talma and Patrick Hodges of Tippecanoe, numerous nieces and nephews along with his three "Babies" Faith, Gracie and Dakota!

He was preceded in death by his parents, step-father Travis Pistorius, a niece Leslie and a nephew Jimmy.



The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 27 from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. in the Deaton-Clemens Funeral Home, 115 S. Main St. Bourbon. A funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. Burial will be in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Bourbon.

The family request memorial donation be made to the Kosciusko County Animal Welfare League in his memory.



Deaton-Clemens Funeral Home is privileged to be entrusted in arranging the services.

Condolences may be left at deatonclemensfh.com. Published in The Pilot News on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary