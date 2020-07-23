1/1
William L. "Bill" Oberly
1934 - 2020
William L. Oberly
July 15, 2020

William "Bill" L. Oberly, 85, passed away peacefully at home on July 15, 2020 in Roseville, Calif. He is survived by his wife, Patricia J. (Crowel), of 61 years, and his three children, Linda K. Oberly of Brownsville, Texas, David R. Oberly of Bremen, and Karen S. Oberly of Roseville, Ga. He had three grandchildren, Preston (Sarah), Taylor, and Kaylin Oberly, and two great-grandchildren, Garrett and Alexandra. He loved seeing his cousins, nieces and nephews – heckling back and forth. Bill was the son of Ray V. and Christine S. (Unsicker) Oberly, both deceased with one surviving sister, Sally C. Candler (Robert). He was born in Bremen.
Bill served in the Navy during the Korean War. He had a year of business college, but he chose to stay home and help his dad in the lumber / coal yard in Wyatt. Bill met Patricia in a Bremen doctor's office (where she was working).Their first date was roller skating where he claimed to be a beginner like Pat. But then he bamboozled her with backwards skating to hold both hands and guide her. They were married in 1959 in Bremen. Pat continued working as a nurse while Bill was a letter carrier for the town of Bremen. He served the United States Post Office for 28 years. While raising his family in Bremen, he was an active member of the First Baptist Church and later Community Gospel Church, building lifelong friends. Bill was also involved with the Lions Club and made regular visitations to the nursing homes to encourage the elderly.
After he retired, he and Pat started winter travel to Brownsville, Texas to escape the snow. They later moved permanently to Brownsville to Palm Resaca Park where his parents resided and later his sister and brother in law. They kept active with family, park friends, playing golf, cards, and church events at Christ Church of the Valley.
In his final decade, Bill fought Parkinsons Disease – pushing to play golf and walk as long as possible. Eventually, his balance got the best of him and he started using a walker. In 2017, he and Pat moved to California where his younger daughter resided for specialized medical support. In early 2019, he suffered a stroke, where he lost ability to walk and speech was limited. He was still able to mutter jokes and make new friends. He was blessed with special caregivers, including his wife, who brought out the best out in him. He kept fighting despite his physical limitations.
Bill, son, brother, cousin, husband, uncle, in-law, father, grandpa, friend will always be remembered as a gentle jovial loving man who was steadfast in his love for the Lord. He was proud of his family, loved to visit old friends and never stopped making new, liked to tell jokes, watch sports, sing, participate in Bible studies, and ultimately clung to the "old rugged cross" so that now he could "exchange it for a crown." He is now in the presence of Jesus, and though he will be missed, his family and friends rejoice.
Unfortunately, with the pandemic, no service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made at any of the following noting "in memory of William Oberly":
Christ Church of the Valley, Brownsville, Texas; 2900 Dr Hugh Emberson Rd, Brownsville, Texas 78526
Parkinsons Association of Northern California; online or mail: PANC, 1024 Iron Point Rd, Suite 1036, Folsom, Calif. 95630, Sutter Health; online or mail: Sutter Health, PO Box 160045, Sacramento, Calif. 95816

Published in The Pilot News from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
July 22, 2020
Our sympathies to you Pat, and to your family. You and Bill were so prominent to those of us who came to PRP somewhat later, living on the corner by the gate, like a pair of guardians for us all. It has seemed most strange these past three years not to see you there. Bill lived bravely despite the decline and challenges that age presented, and you always appeared as a calm within the storm. We know he rests in peace. Prayers and condolences to all who are left behind. Sincerely, Lee and Gail Roth.
Lee and Gail Roth
Acquaintance
July 22, 2020
I was Bill's best friend. :-) At least that is the way he made me feel ... just like I know he made all of his many other friends feel. What a guy, one I will NEVER forget. Thank you, Pat, for being the loving wife you have been. And thank you, Karen, for being such a loving and caring daughter. With love from Lee and me.
Tom Wilhite
July 22, 2020
Our condolences to Pat and the family. a gentle jovial man best describes Bill. I have many fond memories of Bill in Palm Resaca Park. Whether park golfing or other events he always was interested and involved in the way our park was operated. He was missed when they moved to California. RIP my friend. God Bless Pat and family.
Pat Pratt
July 21, 2020
My deepest sympathy to you Karen, your mom and brothers and sisters. I know how much your dad was loved and what he meant to you and your family.
Candace Silk
July 21, 2020
What happy memories we have of Bill! As a young person, I remember him delivering mail, singing in the choir, and having fun with our family. He called all of us kids by our first AND MIDDLE names. I remember him accompanying my dad to drive me back to the hospital in Indianapolis for care after heart surgery complications. In recent years, when we visited him, he loved to hear familiar hymns and would sing with us and smile. Loved his smile. Loved him and his faithfulness to our family and most of all to his Lord! We will miss him, but I'm sure he is singing louder than ever and has heard the words, Well done, thou good and faithful servant!
Jeannean Ann Wilhite Kintner
July 21, 2020
I met Bill in the spring of 1965 when we moved to Bremen. Bill quickly took me under his wing and we became good friends. He once asked my brother Tom and me if we had ever had a black cow. We said we hadn't. He took us to A & W and bought us a root beer float. We had those before but the name black cow was no to us. He knew I was a Redskins (name soon to be changed) and always asked me about them when we talked on the phone. The last time I saw him was when my brother Tom and I visited him in California. We played some games outside and though he tumbled a couple times he insisted we continue the game. That visit was so much fun!!!! I loved Bill and am so happy the Lord had our paths cross. May his family be wrapped in God's peace.
Tim Wilhite
