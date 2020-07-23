William L. Oberly

July 15, 2020



William "Bill" L. Oberly, 85, passed away peacefully at home on July 15, 2020 in Roseville, Calif. He is survived by his wife, Patricia J. (Crowel), of 61 years, and his three children, Linda K. Oberly of Brownsville, Texas, David R. Oberly of Bremen, and Karen S. Oberly of Roseville, Ga. He had three grandchildren, Preston (Sarah), Taylor, and Kaylin Oberly, and two great-grandchildren, Garrett and Alexandra. He loved seeing his cousins, nieces and nephews – heckling back and forth. Bill was the son of Ray V. and Christine S. (Unsicker) Oberly, both deceased with one surviving sister, Sally C. Candler (Robert). He was born in Bremen.

Bill served in the Navy during the Korean War. He had a year of business college, but he chose to stay home and help his dad in the lumber / coal yard in Wyatt. Bill met Patricia in a Bremen doctor's office (where she was working).Their first date was roller skating where he claimed to be a beginner like Pat. But then he bamboozled her with backwards skating to hold both hands and guide her. They were married in 1959 in Bremen. Pat continued working as a nurse while Bill was a letter carrier for the town of Bremen. He served the United States Post Office for 28 years. While raising his family in Bremen, he was an active member of the First Baptist Church and later Community Gospel Church, building lifelong friends. Bill was also involved with the Lions Club and made regular visitations to the nursing homes to encourage the elderly.

After he retired, he and Pat started winter travel to Brownsville, Texas to escape the snow. They later moved permanently to Brownsville to Palm Resaca Park where his parents resided and later his sister and brother in law. They kept active with family, park friends, playing golf, cards, and church events at Christ Church of the Valley.

In his final decade, Bill fought Parkinsons Disease – pushing to play golf and walk as long as possible. Eventually, his balance got the best of him and he started using a walker. In 2017, he and Pat moved to California where his younger daughter resided for specialized medical support. In early 2019, he suffered a stroke, where he lost ability to walk and speech was limited. He was still able to mutter jokes and make new friends. He was blessed with special caregivers, including his wife, who brought out the best out in him. He kept fighting despite his physical limitations.

Bill, son, brother, cousin, husband, uncle, in-law, father, grandpa, friend will always be remembered as a gentle jovial loving man who was steadfast in his love for the Lord. He was proud of his family, loved to visit old friends and never stopped making new, liked to tell jokes, watch sports, sing, participate in Bible studies, and ultimately clung to the "old rugged cross" so that now he could "exchange it for a crown." He is now in the presence of Jesus, and though he will be missed, his family and friends rejoice.

Unfortunately, with the pandemic, no service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made at any of the following noting "in memory of William Oberly":

Christ Church of the Valley, Brownsville, Texas; 2900 Dr Hugh Emberson Rd, Brownsville, Texas 78526

Parkinsons Association of Northern California; online or mail: PANC, 1024 Iron Point Rd, Suite 1036, Folsom, Calif. 95630, Sutter Health; online or mail: Sutter Health, PO Box 160045, Sacramento, Calif. 95816



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store