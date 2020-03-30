Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mishler Funeral Home - Bremen
2030 Indiana 331
Bremen, IN 46506
(574) 546-2861
Resources
More Obituaries for William Paolucci
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William "Tiny" Paolucci


1953 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William "Tiny" Paolucci Obituary
William Paolucci
November 14, 1953 - March 27, 2020

BREMEN - William "Tiny" Paolucci, 66, of Bremen, passed away unexpectedly on March 27, in Memorial Hospital of South Bend.
Tiny was born on Nov. 14, 1953, to Arnold and Hazel Paolucci, nee Huff, in South Bend. He moved around a lot as a child, starting in Lakeville. He subsequently moved to Hammond, Calumet City, Detroit, and Minneapolis before finally settling in Bremen in 1970.
In 1980 Tiny started working at Miller Bearing, now RBC, in Bremen, where he worked in many positions, including performing as "Tyno the Clown" at company picnics, all the way up until his passing. He loved to work and never wanted to retire. He was beloved by the many friends he made there over the years. For the past 25 years, he operated his own web design business, Pagedezigner, his true passion.
Tiny always had a heart of gold. The epitome of selflessness, his family and friends came first, always. He helped those around him through the toughest of times. It didn't matter what you needed, emotionally, financially, or otherwise, he always found a way to help. He would make every sacrifice, just to make you whole. From caring for his mother his entire life until her passing to being the rock for his sister, nephews, nieces, great-nephews, and great-nieces, he truly cherished his family above all else.
Tiny was predeceased by his mother, Hazel and father, Arnold.
He is survived by his sister, Leslie (Robert) Ameling; nephews, Dante (Monique) Winkelman and Darren Winkelman; great-nieces, Destanie Winkelman and Addie Kiss; great-nephews, Xage Feringa-Winkelman, Grant Kiss, Everett Winkelman, and Urijah Winkelman and his best friend Billi Miley.
Per his request, cremation will take place. A private memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mishlerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Pilot News on Mar. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mishler Funeral Home - Bremen
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -