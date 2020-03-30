|
William Paolucci
November 14, 1953 - March 27, 2020
BREMEN - William "Tiny" Paolucci, 66, of Bremen, passed away unexpectedly on March 27, in Memorial Hospital of South Bend.
Tiny was born on Nov. 14, 1953, to Arnold and Hazel Paolucci, nee Huff, in South Bend. He moved around a lot as a child, starting in Lakeville. He subsequently moved to Hammond, Calumet City, Detroit, and Minneapolis before finally settling in Bremen in 1970.
In 1980 Tiny started working at Miller Bearing, now RBC, in Bremen, where he worked in many positions, including performing as "Tyno the Clown" at company picnics, all the way up until his passing. He loved to work and never wanted to retire. He was beloved by the many friends he made there over the years. For the past 25 years, he operated his own web design business, Pagedezigner, his true passion.
Tiny always had a heart of gold. The epitome of selflessness, his family and friends came first, always. He helped those around him through the toughest of times. It didn't matter what you needed, emotionally, financially, or otherwise, he always found a way to help. He would make every sacrifice, just to make you whole. From caring for his mother his entire life until her passing to being the rock for his sister, nephews, nieces, great-nephews, and great-nieces, he truly cherished his family above all else.
Tiny was predeceased by his mother, Hazel and father, Arnold.
He is survived by his sister, Leslie (Robert) Ameling; nephews, Dante (Monique) Winkelman and Darren Winkelman; great-nieces, Destanie Winkelman and Addie Kiss; great-nephews, Xage Feringa-Winkelman, Grant Kiss, Everett Winkelman, and Urijah Winkelman and his best friend Billi Miley.
Per his request, cremation will take place. A private memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in The Pilot News on Mar. 30, 2020