I am saddened by the loss of a good soul and friend, but happy for Will as I know where he will now reside in his new life. I always enjoyed my visits and conversations with him regarding our families, love of history and so many of his experiences and stories. I was always amazed at his optimism and positive attitude about all things, even when he wasn't at his full strength. One story he shared that I'll always remember was while he was a student at Purdue. He had asked his future wife June for a date. She was a beautiful lady, full of class and social grace. I think even one of the Purdue Homecoming Queen entrants. He had to come up with a way for her to remember him after their date. After all, he was just a rural farm boy, not athletic like the other Purdue athletes that June dated. So he gave it some thought. On the evening of the date, Will went to the Sorority house and June came to the door ready for the date as beautiful as ever. Upon seeing her, he said to her kind of incredulously, "Is that what you're wearing"?! Well, obviously his plan worked after all those years of marriage. It still brings a smile to my heart. I'll miss those wonderful conversations. May peace and the Good Lord's comfort be with you all. Max Trowbridge

Max Trowbridge