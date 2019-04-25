Wilma L. Hepler

October 17, 1924 - April 23, 2019



BOURBON - Mrs. Wilma L. Hepler age 94, of Miller's Senior Living Community, formerly of Bourbon passed away at 3:50 a.m., Tuesday April 23 in Miller's Merry Manor Nursing Home of Plymouth.

Wilma was born the daughter of Orville and Minnie (Metheny) Hall on Oct. 17, 1924 at Tippecanoe. She has been a life long resident of the area and was a 1942 Graduate of Tippecanoe High School. Wilma was a 4H leader over the years working with ceramics and glass etching, a member of the Town and Country Club and she has donated over 30 gallons of blood. Wilma was a farmers wife and homemaker. She made a "fantastic broccoli salad" for many dinners. She was a former member of Foster Chapel- Albright United Methodist Church where she was a member of the Ladies Aide and taught Sunday school classes but, is currently a faithful member of Bourbon First United Methodist Church.

On Dec. 24, 1942 she became the bride of Harvey F. Hepler, Jr., he preceded her in death March 27, 1998. She and her husband spent many years wintering in Okeechobee, Fla. which they enjoyed together.

Those left to cherish her fond memories are her daughter, Carolyn and Terry Martin of Bourbon, two sons: Devon and Dawn Hepler of Bourbon and Charles and Cindy Hepler of Walkerton, she was also blessed with eight grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren and four step great-grandchildren.

Preceding in death were her parents, her husband, daughter Marilyn, three sisters: Nora Warren, Elsie Barnhart and Ethel Roahrig and three brothers: Chester Hall, Sr., Henry Hall and Louis Hall.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 27 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. in Deaton-Clemens Funeral Home 115 S. Main St. Bourbon.

Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Rob Seewald officiating.

Burial will follow in Sandridge Cemetery Bourbon.

The family requests memorials to be made to: Bourbon First United Methodist Church.

The family would like to extend a thank you to Miller's Senior Living Community staff and all her friends for enriching her life.

Deaton-Clemens Funeral Home is privileged to be entrusted in caring for the Hepler family.

Condolences may be left at deatonclemensfh.com. Published in The Pilot News on Apr. 25, 2019