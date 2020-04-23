|
Yang S. Junko Linedecker
October 2, 1935 - April 19, 2020
Yang S. "Junko" Linedecker, a former Plymouth resident, died Sunday, April 19, at her home in Lantana, Fla., after a brief illness.
Born on Oct. 2, 1935 in what is now South Korea, she is survived by her husband, Clifford L. Linedecker, and a sister, brother, nieces and nephews, all in Japan. She was preceded in death by her parents and eight siblings.
Junko and Cliff met in Yokohama when he talked her into posing for a picture- the first photo she ever had taken. Three years later they were married at the U. S. embassy in Tokyo. After her husband's discharge from the Navy, she joined him in LaPorte where he had his first newspaper job. Then they made a series of moves to Terre Haute, Fort Wayne, Hammond, Rochester, N.Y., Philadelphia, Chicago and Lantana. Among other roles while working with Philadelphia Models Guild, she served as hostess at Toyota dealership openings, donned a sarong to promote Tanya suntan lotion in Atlantic Ocean seaside resorts and posed for handgun and other ads in magazines. After leaving Philadelphia and attending the Chicago Art Institute, she exhibited and sold portraits and other paintings in The Windy City and in Florida.
Following cremation, her ashes will eventually be mixed with those of her husband and buried in a veterans cemetery.
Published in The Pilot News on Apr. 24, 2020