Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home
1100 N. Michigan Street
Plymouth, IN 46563
574 936-2829
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Blissville Church of the Brethren
6250 Spruce Trail
Plymouth, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Blissville Church of the Brethren
6250 Spruce Trail
Plymouth, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Zelma Saxton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Zelma Irene Saxton


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Zelma Irene Saxton Obituary
Zelma Irene Saxton
August 24, 1928 - March 28, 2019

PLYMOUTH - Zelma Saxton, 90, a lifelong resident of Marshall County, passed away in her Plymouth home on Thursday, March 28.
Born at home on Aug. 24, 1928, she was the daughter of John C. and Ethel F. (Gordon) Haag and one of seven children. She attended Tyner Schools and then attended Cosmetology school.

Zelma raised her five children while she owned and operated Zelma's Beauty Shop in Tyner. Zelma also was a cook at Miller's Merry Manor in Walkerton and the Marshall County Jail.

She was a member of the Rebekah Lodge #865 in Tyner at one time serving as the Noble Grand. Zelma enjoyed her time as a hairdresser and business owner for over 60 years.

Zelma was a proud member of the Blissville Church of the Brethren and active there since a young age of three.

She is survived by her children, Patricia (Joe) Setnor of South Bend, Bruce (Joy) Saxton of Houston, Texas, Kathy Saxton of LaPaz, and Scott Saxton of Tyner; 14 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren; her siblings, Verl (Mayme) Haag of Walkerton and Joel (Barbara) Haag of Ocala, Ga.; along with many other relatives and friends.

Zelma was proceeded in death by her parents John and Ethel; her son Marc Saxton; her siblings Verda Karn, Gordon Haag, Claude Haag, and Blanche Breece-Wolfe.

Visitation will be held from 11a.m. until 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 4, at the Blissville Church of the Brethren, 6250 Spruce Trail, Plymouth.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. at the church with Pastor William Hayes officiating.

Burial will be in the Tyner Cemetery immediately following services.

In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorial contributions to Blissville Church of the Brethren, 6250 Spruce Trail, Plymouth, Ind. 46563.

Condolences may be sent to the family through the website:
www.johnson-danielson.com
Published in The Pilot News on Apr. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home
Download Now