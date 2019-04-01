Zelma Irene Saxton

August 24, 1928 - March 28, 2019



PLYMOUTH - Zelma Saxton, 90, a lifelong resident of Marshall County, passed away in her Plymouth home on Thursday, March 28.

Born at home on Aug. 24, 1928, she was the daughter of John C. and Ethel F. (Gordon) Haag and one of seven children. She attended Tyner Schools and then attended Cosmetology school.



Zelma raised her five children while she owned and operated Zelma's Beauty Shop in Tyner. Zelma also was a cook at Miller's Merry Manor in Walkerton and the Marshall County Jail.



She was a member of the Rebekah Lodge #865 in Tyner at one time serving as the Noble Grand. Zelma enjoyed her time as a hairdresser and business owner for over 60 years.



Zelma was a proud member of the Blissville Church of the Brethren and active there since a young age of three.



She is survived by her children, Patricia (Joe) Setnor of South Bend, Bruce (Joy) Saxton of Houston, Texas, Kathy Saxton of LaPaz, and Scott Saxton of Tyner; 14 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren; her siblings, Verl (Mayme) Haag of Walkerton and Joel (Barbara) Haag of Ocala, Ga.; along with many other relatives and friends.



Zelma was proceeded in death by her parents John and Ethel; her son Marc Saxton; her siblings Verda Karn, Gordon Haag, Claude Haag, and Blanche Breece-Wolfe.



Visitation will be held from 11a.m. until 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 4, at the Blissville Church of the Brethren, 6250 Spruce Trail, Plymouth.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. at the church with Pastor William Hayes officiating.



Burial will be in the Tyner Cemetery immediately following services.



In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorial contributions to Blissville Church of the Brethren, 6250 Spruce Trail, Plymouth, Ind. 46563.



Condolences may be sent to the family through the website:

www.johnson-danielson.com Published in The Pilot News on Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary