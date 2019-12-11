Home

Smith & Sons Funeral Home
207 N Main St
Columbia City, IN 46725
(260) 244-7601
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Smith & Sons Funeral Home
207 N Main St
Columbia City, IN 46725
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
3:00 PM
Smith & Sons Funeral Home
207 N Main St
Columbia City, IN 46725
Albert Lee Johnson


1961 - 2019
Albert Lee Johnson Obituary
Reverend Albert Lee Johnson, 58, of Columbia City, went to be with his Lord and Savior at 9:56 p.m. Sunday, December 8, 2019. He was born August 25, 1961 in Hazard, Kentucky, a son of the late Mitchell and Juanita (Combs) Johnson.

He is survived by his sisters, Altona Heffley, Columbia City, and Deanna (Carl) Slone, Hazard, Kentucky, and many great-nieces and nephews.

The funeral service is 3 p.m. Friday at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City. Burial is at the South Park Annex Cemetery. Visitation is 1 p.m. until the service Friday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials are to the Kidney Foundation or the Cerebral Palsy Foundation.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Post and Mail on Dec. 12, 2019
