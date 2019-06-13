Alberta India Warnick, 97, of Columbia City, passed away at 2:20 a.m. on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Peabody Retirement Center. Born Oct. 24, 1921 in Noble County, she was the daughter of Permeanus Ely and Zora Meryl (Williams) Fry.

Alberta was a lifelong resident of Whitley County, except for a few years she spent in Florida and then moved back to Columbia City. She graduated from Columbia City High School with the Class of 1940, and attended school for cosmetology. Alberta worked at Dana-Weatherhead for 38 years. In 1986, she became a sale representative for Mary Kay. She had been a member of Zion Lutheran Church and the Professional Women's Club.

Survivors include her sons, Max (Susan) Beasley, of Sebring, Fla. and Mike (Pam) Beasley, of Columbia City; stepchildren, Gary (Jean) Pook, Darlene (Jerry) Kittle, Dawn (Rex) Spencer, Dennis (Marge) Warnick and Duane Warnick; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and numerous step grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Max Beasley, who passed in 1960; second husband, Gene Pook, who passed in 1984; and husband Harold Warnick, who passed away in 2006; brother, Rev. Valmount Fry; and sisters, Athlea Tucker, Hawaii Bartles and Vesta Coverstone.

A gathering of family and friends will be from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at DeMoney-Grimes, a Life Story Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Monday at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest beside her first husband at Eberhard Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be given in her memory to the Alzheimer's Foundation. Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send her family condolences online. Published in The Post and Mail on June 13, 2019