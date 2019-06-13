Home

POWERED BY

Services
Demoney-Grimes Funeral Home
600 Countryside Dr
Columbia City, IN 46725
(260) 244-5122
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Demoney-Grimes Funeral Home
600 Countryside Dr
Columbia City, IN 46725
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Demoney-Grimes Funeral Home
600 Countryside Dr
Columbia City, IN 46725
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alberta Warnick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alberta India Warnick


1921 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Alberta India Warnick Obituary
Alberta India Warnick, 97, of Columbia City, passed away at 2:20 a.m. on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Peabody Retirement Center. Born Oct. 24, 1921 in Noble County, she was the daughter of Permeanus Ely and Zora Meryl (Williams) Fry.
Alberta was a lifelong resident of Whitley County, except for a few years she spent in Florida and then moved back to Columbia City. She graduated from Columbia City High School with the Class of 1940, and attended school for cosmetology. Alberta worked at Dana-Weatherhead for 38 years. In 1986, she became a sale representative for Mary Kay. She had been a member of Zion Lutheran Church and the Professional Women's Club.
Survivors include her sons, Max (Susan) Beasley, of Sebring, Fla. and Mike (Pam) Beasley, of Columbia City; stepchildren, Gary (Jean) Pook, Darlene (Jerry) Kittle, Dawn (Rex) Spencer, Dennis (Marge) Warnick and Duane Warnick; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and numerous step grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Max Beasley, who passed in 1960; second husband, Gene Pook, who passed in 1984; and husband Harold Warnick, who passed away in 2006; brother, Rev. Valmount Fry; and sisters, Athlea Tucker, Hawaii Bartles and Vesta Coverstone.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at DeMoney-Grimes, a Life Story Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Monday at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest beside her first husband at Eberhard Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be given in her memory to the Alzheimer's Foundation. Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send her family condolences online.
Published in The Post and Mail on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Demoney-Grimes Funeral Home
Download Now