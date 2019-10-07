|
|
Alyssa Kristin Mahan Bachelder, 28, of Churubusco, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 in Fort Wayne.
She was born Sept. 20, 1991 in Columbia City, a daughter of Chris K. and Susan S. (Crouse) Mahan. Her formative years were spent in Washington Twp., Whitley County, and she graduated from Columbia City High School in 2010. She continued her education at IPFW and Manchester University.
On Sept. 10, 2016, she was united in marriage to Christopher Evan Bachelder. They made their home in Churubusco.
She was employed by the Parkview Call Center, Fort Wayne.
A talented singer, she participated in Columbia City Show Choir, and often paired with her grandmother at church to perform a duet. She loved watching musicals and sporting events, especially watching her husband playing basketball. A thrill seeker, she enjoyed riding roller coasters, and became engaged at Cedar Point. She adored their two dogs Layla and Doug.
She is survived by her husband, Christopher; her parents, Chris and Susan Mahan, of Columbia City; a brother, Brandon R. L. Mahan, of Columbia City; her in-laws, David and Kam Bachelder, of Larwill; her maternal grandfather, Lee Crouse; and paternal grandmother, Ione Mahan.
The funeral service is 2 p.m. on Monday at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City. Burial is at the Oak Grove Cemetery. Visitation is 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to New Life Fellowship Meal Ministry.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Post and Mail on Oct. 8, 2019