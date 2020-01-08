|
|
Amy Catherine Wireman, 49, of Dandridge, Tenn. passed away at 10:15 a.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020 at her home with her husband and son by her side. Born November 24, 1970 in Springfield, OH, she was the daughter of Roger Watson and Sharon (Aldridge) Halbach.
Amy attended Peter and Paul Catholic School in Huntington and graduated from Huntington North High School with the Class of 1989. On October 4, 2003, Amy married her soulmate Gary Wireman. She worked at Square D in Huntington for several years and owned and operated Northside Grill in Columbia City until 2008. Amy and Gary moved to Tennessee in March of 2015 where she took a job with Bush Brother's Bean company.
Survivors include her loving husband of 16 years, Gary Wireman; parents, Roger Watson and Sharon (John) Halbach; daughter, Meliah (Kevin) Cox; twin sons, Luke Wallace and Lance (Ximena) Wallace; stepsons, Drew Wireman and Derek Wireman; granddaughter, Josie Cox; grandmother, Betty Brittingham; and brother, Jon Watson.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, January 10, 2020 at DeMoney-Grimes, a Life Story Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home with Pastor John Cummings officiating. Burial will follow at Greenhill Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made in Amy's memory to help fight Pancreatic cancer at https://www.pancan.org. Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send her family condolences online.
Published in The Post and Mail on Jan. 9, 2020